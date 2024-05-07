Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Up 1.1%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $47.19. Approximately 1,136,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,809,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 76.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.0% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

