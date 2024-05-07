ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 1.2% Higher

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $914.00 and last traded at $912.45. Approximately 180,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,212,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $951.12 and its 200 day moving average is $817.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in ASML by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

