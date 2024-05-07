Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 130,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 456,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLO shares. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Talon Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
