Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 601,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 517% from the previous session’s volume of 97,542 shares.The stock last traded at $41.08 and had previously closed at $40.91.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $541.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.