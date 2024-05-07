X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 57,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 29,596 shares.The stock last traded at $48.16 and had previously closed at $47.86.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.34% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

