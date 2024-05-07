Pierre Naude Sells 15,242 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $466,862.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,406.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84.

nCino Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 800,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,749. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 525,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in nCino by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

