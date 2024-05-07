Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) CFO Sells $2,270,800.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 456,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,710. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

