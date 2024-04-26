Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AZZ Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AZZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AZZ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.