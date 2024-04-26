Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.6 %

CNI opened at $124.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

