Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 721,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 127,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

