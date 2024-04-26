Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for State Street (STT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of State Street (NYSE: STT) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2024 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.50 to $80.50.

4/4/2024 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE STT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $73.59. 1,148,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,496. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

