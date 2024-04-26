Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60.
In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
