Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $13,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 485,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 327,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

