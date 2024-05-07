Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 475,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 101,870 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

