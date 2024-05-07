Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Donaldson by 37.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

