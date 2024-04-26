Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Revvity has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Down 0.6 %

RVTY opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

View Our Latest Report on Revvity

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.