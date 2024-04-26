American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,272 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in American Water Works by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $152.04.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

