Ramaco Resources (METCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ METCB opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.2416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

