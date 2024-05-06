M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,468 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.60 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,347,487 shares of company stock worth $1,031,462,501 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

