Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $39.67 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.46. 521,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,315. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

