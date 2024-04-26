Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

