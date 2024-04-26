RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 288 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,857,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.37. The firm has a market cap of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $112.90 and a 12 month high of $186.60.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.