Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Upgraded to “Outperfrom Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on D

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($2.92). The business had revenue of C$47.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.