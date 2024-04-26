Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Upgraded to “Outperfrom Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
