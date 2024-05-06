GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Invests $237,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.