Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,274 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. 5,497,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

