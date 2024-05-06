iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,524,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.60. 2,234,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,579. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

