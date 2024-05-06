Spire Wealth Management Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1,587.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,894.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,341 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,131,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BLDR traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.78. 1,737,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

