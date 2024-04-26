Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SES. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.09.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE SES opened at C$11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.66.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.