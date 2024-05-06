Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $56.92 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Compound token can now be bought for $56.92 or 0.00089696 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $461.87 million and $30.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,443 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

