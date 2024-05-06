Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.