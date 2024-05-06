Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of GPCR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 639,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,066. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -50.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

