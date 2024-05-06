Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 971,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

