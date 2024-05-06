HC Wainwright Trims Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Target Price to $2.25

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kronos Bio Trading Up 1.0 %
Kronos Bio stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.03. 221,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,303. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 1,791.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.
