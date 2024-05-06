KeyCorp Trims IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $64.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.23.

IAC Stock Up 1.2 %

IAC traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $55.75. 2,060,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,199. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in IAC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in IAC by 35.7% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IAC in the first quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in IAC by 258.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,089 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

