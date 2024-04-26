Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

TSE SES traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,039. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

