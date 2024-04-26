Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,843,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,104,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

