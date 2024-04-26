Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 1,196.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
STPGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
