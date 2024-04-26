Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 1,196.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

STPGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

