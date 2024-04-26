Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763,947 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
