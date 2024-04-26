The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Roth Mkm

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 1,359,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

