Vericity (VERY) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vericity to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericity and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vericity alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.69 Vericity Competitors $21.05 billion $1.29 billion -23,109.21

Vericity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.54% 12.45% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vericity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vericity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 359 2273 1958 70 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Vericity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vericity rivals beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vericity

(Get Free Report)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.