Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.06. 210,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,072. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

