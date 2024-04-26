Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Ramaco Resources worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $611,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 524.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $11.34 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

