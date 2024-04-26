Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 144,981 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1,739.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,981 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $67,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Equitable Stock Down 2.5 %

Equitable stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at $20,063,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

