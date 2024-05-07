Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $885,000 Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BLW remained flat at $13.67 during midday trading on Monday. 161,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

