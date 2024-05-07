Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 2,860 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,634. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

