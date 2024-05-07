Capital Performance Advisors LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after buying an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.22. 2,810,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,010. The stock has a market cap of $384.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

