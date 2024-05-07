Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 392.2% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. 4,388,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,601. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.