Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

