Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.41 Million Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Samsara by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Samsara Trading Up 4.7 %

IOT opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,512,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,697,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,340,865 over the last three months. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

