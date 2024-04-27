Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $4.06 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152,327 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after buying an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after buying an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 644,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Piper Sandler started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

