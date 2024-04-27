Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 4,491 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $103.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.27.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

